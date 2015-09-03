Report shows the best barbecue in Oklahoma is right here in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new report by Yahoo! Travel names the best barbecue joints in every state.

According to the report, the best BBQ in Oklahoma is Leo’s Barbecue in Oklahoma City.

“If you can’t make it to Texas or Kansas City, the ‘que in Oklahoma is not a bad third choice. Leo’s Barbecue in Oklahoma City is a hidden gem in a state filled with good barbecue choices. And then there’s that strawberry banana cake,” Yahoo! Travel states.

Leo’s Barbecue is located at 3631 N. Kelly Ave.

