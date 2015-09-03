“You can just have it. It’s not worth it,” Man robbed at gun point after pulling cash from ATM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police are looking for two men who robbed at metro man at gunpoint this week near I-35 and N.E. 122nd.

Christopher Wilmoth said he had just pulled money from his account at an ATM and was walking home from a Shell gas station when two men pulled up next to him and demanded money.

Wilmoth put up a fight until one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun.

"Man, it's scary. I can tell you, you can talk about all the stuff you're going to do when somebody pulls a gun on you, but when they actually do it, your heart stops," Wilmoth said. "I just backed up and was like, hey man, you can just have it. It's not worth it.”

Terrified for his life, Wilmoth handed over 150 bucks. He had just started a new job, and the money was from his first paycheck.

"Me and my mom's just been working to try to get back on our feet, and it's been a slow process, but this has kind of set us back," Wilmoth said. "It's just really hard when somebody comes and takes the money you work hard for.”

Wilmoth said he was planning on using the money to pay rent, bills, and food for his puppy.

Now, he is less concerned about getting his money back. Instead, he is more worried the men will strike again if they are not caught soon.

Police say the suspects were driving a four-door white Cadillac.

If you know anything about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.