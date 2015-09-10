Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Justin Timberlake shows off adorable photos of baby son Silas

Posted 10:39 am, September 10, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Credit: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/Justin Timberlake

Everyone knows that Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake are BFFs. But they're now BFFs and both dads, which means they're going to be schmoopy together about their kids.

On Wednesday's "Tonight Show," Fallon opens Timberlake's interview segment by saying, "We're dads now ... it's the greatest thing in the world, right?"

To which JT replies, "It is the most insanely amazing, most beautiful, unbelievable thing that can ever happen to you."

He also brought along a few pictures of baby Silas, who just turned 5-months-old. He's completely adorable, naturally -- between Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel, that kid is working from a pretty solid gene pool.

Justin also reveals that thanks to Jimmy Fallon's children's book "Your Baby's First Word Will Be Dada," little Silas' first word was, in fact, "Dada."

 See a mistake? Report a typo here.