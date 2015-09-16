× 2 arrested after man suffers stroke, dies after alleged robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men who allegedly robbed a man outside a southwest Oklahoma City car wash are now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say Adrian Walker, 20, and Quantray Burton, 22, are facing charges of second-degree murder after a man they allegedly robbed suffered a stroke and died.

On Sept. 1, police were called to reports of a man lying on the ground a car wash in the 4700 block of S. Walker.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 56-year-old Florencio Jimenez unresponsive.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died the next day.

Investigators later determined that Jimenez was robbed by two men at the car wash.

During the robbery, police say Jimenez suffered a stroke, which ultimately led to his death.

Walker and Burton were arrested on Sept. 11 on multiple complaints of robbery.

Investigators say the two suspects also robbed six other Hispanic men at car washes.

This week, homicide detectives determined Walker and Burton are connected to Jimenez’s death.