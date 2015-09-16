“We don’t serve police,” Whataburger employee fired after denying service to officers

LEWISVILLE, Texas – Officer Cameron Beckham and reserve deputy Michael Magovern were preparing to work overnight traffic security at a construction area along Texas’ Stemmons Freeway.

Before their shift began, the pair decided to grab a bite to eat at a Whataburger in Lewisville.

However, they left hungry.

According to KTVT, workers at the restaurant refused to serve them, saying , “We don’t serve police.”

“He said it with a straight face, no smile, and just stared at us,” said Magovern. “Even if he was joking, I’m not going to eat here because I don’t trust that.”

The officers say they don’t blame the company for the incident.

“People make mistakes. maybe he can get retrained,” he said.

However, the company said it “would never condone this action,” adding that it is “completely unacceptable.”

Whataburger issued a statement on Wednesday, saying:

“We were appalled to hear of an employee refusing service to two officers, as we have proudly served first responders across our system for decades. As soon as we heard of this isolated incident, we began our own internal investigation overnight. The employee that refused service is no longer employed with Whataburger. We’ve also invited the officers back today so we can apologize in person and make this right.”

On Wednesday, Whataburger officials said the employee involved in the incident has been fired.