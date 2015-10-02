Drivers could face hefty fine for breaking new city ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - There’s a new law on the books that could change the way you drive.

Beginning Friday, rules change when it comes to using your turn signals within Oklahoma City limits.

Previously, drivers were only required to use their turn signal when changing lanes.

Now, drivers need to turn on their blinker at least 100 feet before changing lanes or making a turn.

100 feet might be hard to gauge for some drivers, but it is equivalent to 10 car lengths or a little longer than a basketball court.

For Hakeem Carr, he thinks this city ordinance will make a big difference on the road.

"I do think it will make more people safe and it will make for fewer accidents," said Carr.

If police catch you violating this law, you could face a $172 fine.

"That's a pretty steep ticket, but a good incentive to use your blinker like you should be," said Jay Neill.

Jay Neill said he hopes officers are strict about enforcing this new rule after seeing drivers break other ones often.

"Driving across town every morning, I see a lot more people with their headlights not on when it's dark outside. That's really a bigger deal to me than someone not having their blinker on for 100 feet," said Neill.

"A lot of people aren't paying attention while they're driving, they're on their phones, sometimes I don't even know what they're doing, but they're not in their head. Just pay attention to what's around you," said Neill.