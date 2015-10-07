‘Miracle surgery’ reattaches toddler’s head after ‘internal decapitation’ in crash

Melbourne, Australia – It’s being called the “miracle surgery,” and it’s pretty easy to understand why.

Surgeons in Australia were able to successfully reattach a toddler’s head following a serious car accident.

Jackson Taylor, who is 16 months old, suffered an “internal decapitation” in the crash.

The child’s mother, Rylea Taylor, was driving on a highway, when her vehicle was struck.

Jackson and his nine-year-old sister were both in the vehicle.

Taylor said it was immediately obvious that Jackson’s neck was broken.

During a six-hour surgery, Dr. Geoff Askin successfully reattached Jackson’s vertebrae using wire and a piece of the boy’s rib to graft the two vertebrae together, according to 7 News Melbourne.

Jackson has recovered quickly and is expected to head home “soon,” doctors said.

He will wear a halo device for eight weeks during his recovery.

Jackson’s sister, who was also injured in the crash, suffered minor abdominal injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.