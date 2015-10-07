Extreme fire danger expected for several days

‘Miracle surgery’ reattaches toddler’s head after ‘internal decapitation’ in crash

Posted 3:15 pm, October 7, 2015, by and , Updated at 09:12PM, October 7, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Melbourne, Australia – It’s being called the “miracle surgery,” and it’s pretty easy to understand why.

Surgeons in Australia were able to successfully reattach a toddler’s head following a serious car accident.

Jackson Taylor, who is 16 months old, suffered an “internal decapitation” in the crash.

The child’s mother, Rylea Taylor, was driving on a highway, when her vehicle was struck.

Jackson and his nine-year-old sister were both in the vehicle.

Taylor said it was immediately obvious that Jackson’s neck was broken.

During a six-hour surgery, Dr. Geoff Askin successfully reattached Jackson’s vertebrae using wire and a piece of the boy’s rib to graft the two vertebrae together, according to 7 News Melbourne.

Jackson has recovered quickly and is expected to head home “soon,” doctors said.

He will wear a halo device for eight weeks during his recovery.

Jackson’s sister, who was also injured in the crash, suffered minor abdominal injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.