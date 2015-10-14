× Police: Bomb threat at Edmond school deemed to be hoax

EDMOND, Okla. – A bomb threat put students and staff at one high school on high alert Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, police were called to Edmond Santa Fe High School following a bomb threat at the school.

Officers arrived and were able to clear the scene.

Authorities with the Edmond Police Department say the threat was not credible.

School was not released for the day, and students are back in class.

“Edmond Santa Fe High School Administrators have been made aware of a message found on the mirror in the boys’ restroom of the Freshman Academy. Edmond Police responded immediately, and together with district officials began an investigation. Police have completed a thorough search of the school and have found nothing alarming or out of the ordinary. Edmond Police believe that this is a copycat of messages discovered in the last week at other metro schools. We are confident that the learning environment is safe; however, we understand that some parents may choose to take their student out of school for the remainder of the day. We respect that decision and there will not be attendance or academic consequences. During this situation, steps were taken to communicate with faculty and to limit the movement of students around campus,” a statement from Jason Hayes, the Edmond Santa Fe principal, said.

School officials worked with Edmond police throughout the day to identify the student responsible for the hoax.

Around 1:45 p.m., Edmond Santa Fe officials sent out a message to parents letting them know they have identified the student who wrote the message.

The Edmond Police Department and Santa Fe Administrators have worked cooperatively to identify a Santa Fe student who is responsible for writing a threatening message that was discovered mid-morning on a mirror in the boys’ bathroom of the Freshman Academy. The student is no longer on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the Edmond Police Department has maintained an increased presence at school. Behavior of this type is unacceptable and has caused significant disruption for our students, staff, parents and police. Edmond Schools will discipline the student to the fullest extent of the law. Additionally, the district will cooperate with the police department, which is in contact with the District Attorney’s office determining whether criminal charges will be filed.