10-year-old among 3 dead after car plows into trick-or-treaters in NYC

NEW YORK — Trick-or-treaters were among the victims after a car jumped the sidewalk and hit a group of pedestrians in in the Bronx on Saturday, police said.

Three people, including a 10-year-old girl and two men, ages 24 and 65, were killed in the collision, NYPD said in a statement.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old male, and three pedestrians, including two young girls, are being treated at Jacobi Hospital, police said.

A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition, according to KTLA.

The cause of the crash was under investigation and reports did not indicate the driver had been arrested, KTLA reports.