Woman hits $8 million jackpot at casino, gets paid $80

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Veronica Castillo says she never expected to hit it big when she visited Lucky Eagle Casino in Oregon.

Now, she says she is fighting to get what she won.

Last weekend, Castillo took her mother to the casino. She says she put $100 in a slot machine before the machine lit up, saying she hit the jackpot.

“I was very excited, happy,” she told KOIN. “Then I couldn’t believe it.”

Even though the machine said she won $8 million, she says the staff at the casino told her something completely different.

They claimed the machine had malfunctioned.

“They shut off the machine, took it away, printed out a ticket and gave me $80,” she said.

Each slot machine at the casino has a disclaimer, stating that if the machine malfunctions, all pays and plays will be voided.

“To me, it’s cheating, may even be fraudulent,” Castillo said. “My first thought was, how many people has this happened to? They think they won, then going away empty-handed.”

Casino officials say this has never happened before and they are working to get answers from the machine’s manufacturer.