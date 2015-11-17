Extreme fire danger expected for several days

Oklahoma survivors have amazing connection after defying the odds

Posted 7:00 am, November 17, 2015, by , Updated at 10:03PM, November 17, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OKLAHOMA CITY - Olivia Chilton has held a distinctive record for 19 years as the smallest baby ever born to survive out of the Integris Baptist Medical Center NICU.

 She weighed just over a pound when she was born.

“I remember them telling us that she had less than a 10 percent chance to live,” said Olivia’s mom, Michelle Chilton.

 But Olivia defied those odds and is now a freshman at Oklahoma State University.

 This past summer, though, she lost that record.

 A new little one, also defying those percentages, was born at the same hospital.

 The two girls not only share a record, but have several other striking similarities.

 Meet them Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10 p.m.