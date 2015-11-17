Oklahoma survivors have amazing connection after defying the odds

OKLAHOMA CITY - Olivia Chilton has held a distinctive record for 19 years as the smallest baby ever born to survive out of the Integris Baptist Medical Center NICU.
She weighed just over a pound when she was born.
“I remember them telling us that she had less than a 10 percent chance to live,” said Olivia’s mom, Michelle Chilton.
But Olivia defied those odds and is now a freshman at Oklahoma State University.
This past summer, though, she lost that record.
A new little one, also defying those percentages, was born at the same hospital.
The two girls not only share a record, but have several other striking similarities.
