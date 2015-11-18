DNA testing discussed in Holtzclaw trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the trial of Daniel Holtzclaw closed its third week, testimony focused on a sixth alleged victim.

The woman told the jury, in the spring of last year, she was walking in northeast Oklahoma City, when she was stopped by Holtzclaw.

She testified that the former officer offered to give her a ride to her boyfriend's house but, once they arrived, the former officer followed her into the home.

Once in her bedroom, the woman testified he had her perform oral sex on him and later raped her.

In cross examination, more of the woman's past came to light.

Currently incarcerated in Oklahoma County, the woman admitted to the jury that, in the hours before encountering Holtzclaw, she had been working as a prostitute and had smoked crack cocaine.

Attorneys also pointed out that the woman didn't report the assault until she was approached by detectives during their investigation into Holtzclaw.

DNA testing took center stage in the afternoon with an Oklahoma City police forensic scientist taking the stand.

Following the woman's report of the assault, the scientist explained that three items were taken from the room where the alleged rape took place: a pair of men's underwear, the back of a chair and a pair of ladies panties.

However, after extensive tests, police were unable to find any of Holtzclaw's DNA on the objects.

Following Wednesday's testimony, the trial will be put on hold for this week, resuming Monday morning.