Click here for more information about how to fight homelessness in your community.
Fighting homelessness in your community
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Organization: Celebrate Valentine’s Day while helping the homeless
-
Oklahoma homeless programs receive $8.1 million from HUD
-
Midwest City police ask community volunteers to use their cameras to solve crimes
-
Oklahoma Mission of Mercy bringing free dental care to residents in Durant
-
Crews count people in Oklahoma City experiencing homelessness
-
-
‘Fixer Upper’ star Clint Harp to be at Oklahoma City Home & Garden Show
-
Report: Homelessness increases in Oklahoma
-
Mystery winter clothing found hanging in park to help people in need
-
“My hands are tied,” State’s largest homeless center turns away addicts unwilling to get help
-
4 seniors: How to find satisfying volunteer opportunities in retirement
-
-
Norman police educate from experience on active shooter situations
-
Number of threats made against metro schools in days after Florida massacre
-
Edmond Public Schools Superintendent evaluating, reviewing safety procedures following Florida school shooting