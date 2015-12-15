× Update: ‘Baby’ reunited with owner following KFOR report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare asked for your help in reuniting a lost dog with her family, and it worked!

‘Baby’ was brought into the shelter on Monday morning, and her owner came forward Monday evening.

Officials believe she wandered away from her family, given that she was found wearing a festive sweater.

“This clearly is a sweater that shows someone loved her, put on her,” said Julie Bank with the shelter. “It does appear to us she was somebody’s baby, which is why we’re calling her ‘Baby.'”

However, Baby was missing identification and is not micro-chipped.

Her age is also hard to quantify, because age is largely determined by a dog’s teeth.

“She’s missing a whole bunch of teeth,” Bank said. “Our vet staff says there’s only two teeth in her mouth.”

That tooth shortage now causes her tongue to stick out in a pretty adorable way.

After seeing the NewsChannel 4 report, Baby’s owner had to prove ownership at the shelter.

Fortunately, the pair was reunited and we’ve since learned that Baby’s real name is ‘Miss Beckett.’

Shelter officials said it’s common to see a rise in lost pets during the holidays.

They urge everyone to report lost or found animals using their online database.

Make sure to click on the appropriate tab, located on the left side of the screen.

Contact OKC Animal Welfare for more information.