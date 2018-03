OKLAHOMA CITY — Tribune Media is in the process of helping NewsChannel 4 build a new home.

Discussion about design layouts, budgeting, and other ideas have been happening for a while now, but the new building is expected to be up by Jan. 1, 2017!

The location will remain the same as we are in a hot spot for news.

We are very excited for an increase in our quality of work life!

Here’s a sneak peek of what the new KFOR station will look like.