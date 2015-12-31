Deja Vu: Clemson Tigers defeat Sooners in Orange Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI, Fla. - For the second time in two years, the Sooners were taking on the Clemson Tigers in Florida.

This time, they hoped it would end differently than the meeting in 2014, where OU was routed by Clemson 40-6.

Both teams would be down players; three of Clemson's players were sent home due to breaking team rules, while OU defensive tackle Charles Walker was out with a concussion.

Unfortunately, that's not where OU's troubles would end when it came to injuries.

In the first quarter, things started off quite well for the Sooners.

On their first possession of the game, OU was able to move the chains thanks to several short passes by Baker Mayfield to Dede Westbrook and Mark Andrews. Those passes set up the Sooners' first touchdown, courtesy of running back Samaje Perine.

On their second possession of the game, Clemson got on the board with a field goal following a sack by Eric Striker and an incomplete pass in the end zone.

The end of the first quarter ended with a bit of fireworks. OU's Dimitri Flowers was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for a scuffle on the field, ending the Sooners' momentum on that drive.

At the end of the first, OU led Clemson 7-3.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson showed his speed by running the ball all the way to mid-field.

However, the Tigers couldn't capitalize on the big run... or so it seemed at first.

On fourth down, Clemson pulled a fake punt,throwing the ball down the field and giving new life to the squad.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to keep the ball and run in for the easy score, making it 10-7 Tigers.

Throughout the second quarter, Clemson continued to roll, moving the ball down the field. On third and short near the goal line, the Tigers attempted a reverse pass but it fell incomplete.

Still, Clemson was able to get on the board with another field goal, making it 13-7 Tigers.

After a few promising passes by the Sooners, the Clemson defense showed what it is made of, breaking up two passes in the red zone.

OU settled for a field goal, making it 13-10 Clemson.

Clemson responded with a field goal of their goal the next series, increasing the lead to 16-10.

On the next Sooner drive, Samaje Perine delivered by catching a few passes and making a first down.

Next, Mayfield threw a long pass down field to Dede Westbrook, which was caught at the 11 yard line.

Mayfield's pass to Mark Andrews put the Sooners back on top 17-16.

Clemson made a run for the endzone as time ticked away to the half, but Zack Sanchez nabbed the ball in the endzone. That sealed the Sooners' lead into half.

In the third quarter, Clemson started the scoring early.

On their first possession of the second half, the Tigers moved down the field and scored on a short run.

Tigers took the lead, 23-17.

The third quarter didn't start out as sweet for the Sooners. During their first possession, running back Samaje Perine went down on the field after being swarmed by defenders.

Trainers tended to him and he limped off the field, keeping weight off his ankle.

Things only got worse when running back Joe Mixon went down after taking a big hit.

Samaje Perine checked back into the game, but the Sooners turned the ball over on downs after not being able to convert on fourth and one.

On that series, the Tigers were able to move down the field and a quick pass by Watson was good for 7 points.

Tigers led the Sooners 30-17.

When it appeared that the Sooners were driving down the field, Clemson intercepted a pass from Baker Mayfield.

In the fourth, Clemson continued its path to the endzone, scoring another walk-in touchdown.

Tigers increased their lead to 20 with a score of 37-17.

While the Sooners were trying to get something going, Perine was injured again when his ankle was twisted during a tackle.

As the clock ticked down, OU appeared to be moving toward the endzone. As it was in reach, Clemson picked off a pass by Mayfield, becoming his second interception of the night.

Throughout the entire regular season, Mayfield only had five interceptions.

The Sooners' season ended with a final score of 37-17.

For the second time in two years, the Sooners' post-season hopes were crushed by the Clemson Tigers, who will now be playing for a national championship.