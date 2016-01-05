15-year-old told police several different stories for why she killed her mother, mom’s boyfriend

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A 15-year-old girl reportedly told police several different stories as to why she killed her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

Late on Sunday, authorities were doing a welfare check inside a Brooklyn home after Rosie Sanchez, 38, and her boyfriend, 40-year-old Anderson Nunez, were not heard from in more than a week, NBC New York reports.

That is when cops discovered the couple’s bodies.

Officials say Sanchez appeared to have died of a gunshot wound to the ear and a stab wound to the chest.

Nunez died of a gunshot wound to the arm and multiple stab wounds.

Detectives later determined Sanchez’s 15-year-old daughter, Destiny Garcia, was responsible for the murders.

The girl reportedly told police several different stories as to why she killed Sanchez and Nunez.

At first, the teen claimed Nunez had abused her.

Then, she said it was her mother who physically abused her.

However, police do not believe Garcia was in immediate danger when she killed her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.

In fact, they believe the killings were premeditated.

“She went and got a gun from another individual that we’re trying to find right now. So that’s not consistent with someone who’s in self-defense at that time,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce.

She is facing weapons charges and two counts of murder, NBC New York reports.

Authorities say she will be tried as an adult for the crimes.