Man lucky to be alive releases dashcam video of his car rolling off the side of a mountain

On Jan. 4, 2015, a man accidentally drove off the side of a mountain. He released the dash cam footage of the horrifying experience exactly one year later on Jan. 4, 2016.

YouTube user TurboFoz considers himself to be an auto enthusiast. He was taking his 2004 Subaru Forester XT for a spin on the Angeles Crest Highway in California.

“I failed on all 3 of those accounts and it nearly cost me my life.” While going through a tunnel, the sound of his exhaust was “sort of like singing int the shower.”

“Well, I found myself accelerating through this nice long and dark pair of tunnels…”

A bystander noticed the high speeds the driver was reaching and tried to warn him to slow down.

“Then I figured it out. They were telling me to slow down and watch the curve ahead, but it was too late.”

“It was at this moment I knew, I had f—– up.” The driver applied his brakes once he realized that he was going too fast, but he lost traction and the vehicle began sliding to the left. The driver compensated by turning right, but it was too late.

His car went tumbling over the edge. Luckily, there was a giant boulder that kept him from rolling all the way down the mountain.

The footage is absolutely breathtaking.

“I’m primarily posting this in an attempt to help others learn from my mistakes. This is a reminder to be safe, pay attention and KNOW THE ROAD before you try to have “fun” on it. I failed on all 3 of those accounts and it nearly cost me my life.”