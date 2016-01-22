“DO NOT buy all the bread,” Officer has advice for residents in path of winter storm

AUGUSTA, Maine – While residents in the Sooner State haven’t had to deal with too much winter weather this season, residents on the East Coast are getting more than their fair share of snow and ice.

When winter weather does roll around, it is always a good idea to be prepared.

In some cases, it can get a little out of hand.

Sgt. Tom Cotton, the public information officer for the Bangor Police Department, decided to give residents in the path of winter storm ‘Jonas’ a few tips.

Don’t panic. It’s just frozen rain. It does go away so don’t try to move too much at one time. Don’t shovel too early and don’t wait too long. Pace yourself. Go out every few hours and move a little at a time. It can hurt your back, arms and legs. You always wonder why we all walk funny. It is not because of the clam chowder. Heart attacks in big snow storms are rather common. Help out your neighbor who is older, out of shape or that has known health problems. Helping them move some snow (better yet, let your offspring do it) is better than calling EMS while you are doing CPR. Seriously. DO NOT, I repeat, DO NOT buy all the bread on the shelves. As a lifelong Mainer, I recommend cereal. No better reason has ever been invented to eat Golden Crisp, Honeycomb or Captain Crunch (don’t get the peanut butter flavored. That stuff sucks). You will need milk and of course a bowl and spoon. You probably already have that in the house. I have lived for several weeks on only Rice Crispies and Snickers. Get some batteries and flashlights that work. Nothing is worse than going through the junk drawer and finding only 1 D battery when you need two. LED flashlights are awesome, cheap and last and last. You might need one to find the cereal. Charge your Cellphone. If you have a generator, you need gas. You look stupid trying to start a generator with no gas in it. Don’t ask me how I know. Do not run the generator inside a basement or garage. Yes, people do that. Usually only one time. Toilets flush without electricity. If you fill your tub with water, you can use it for all kinds of things, including flushing the toilet. Also, to wash cereal bowls. Fill your car up with gas. If you get stuck somewhere and have to run the car, make sure you clean out around the tail pipe and do not fall asleep with the car running. We need you to come back next summer to buy more lobster and lobster traps. Pine cones are free.”

“Most of all, take care of each other. Be nice and invite neighbors to hole up at one location. Hide expensive things, but help them,” he wrote.

It is sound advice, even for those of us not in this storm’s path.

The winter storm is expected to dump more than two feet of snow on Washington, D.C. by Saturday night, which is enough to shut down the city through the weekend.