Oklahoma education board OKs new standards for 2016-17

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Board of Education has approved new standards to replace Common Core for the state’s students.

The standards for English, math, health and physical education were approved during a meeting Thursday.

They replace the Common Core standards that were repealed by the Legislature in 2014 amid opposition mostly from grassroots conservative groups.

“These new standards are rigorous, user-friendly and most importantly created by Oklahomans to address the particular needs of our state,” Hofmeister said. “They strengthen expectations of what our students can achieve and set a high bar that ensures all Oklahoma schoolchildren will be well prepared to enter higher education and demanding careers. I am thankful to every Oklahoman who participated in this process — from writing the standards to providing essential feedback. Oklahoma can truly be proud of these standards.”

“I want to thank the thousands of Oklahomans, especially our state’s educators, who took part in the development of the Oklahoma Academic Standards. I sincerely commend all involved for their commitment to providing standards written by Oklahomans for Oklahoma’s students. I look forward to thoughtfully reviewing the Oklahoma Academic Standards and working with the Legislature to approve high quality, college- and career-ready standards to use in our schools. We have the responsibility and obligation to give teachers and students the tools they need for a quality education,” said Gov. Mary Fallin.

The proposed new standards are to go into effect for the start of the 2016-2017 school year but must be approved the Legislature, which begins its annual session on Monday.