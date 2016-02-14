Temps in the 30s, 40s for your Sunday night

OKLAHOMA – Later tonight, we’ll fall back into the 30s under mostly cloudy skies. A second cold front will arrive overnight and have about as much impact as the first one, which is almost nothing at all.

We’ll actually end up in the 60s by tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies. Winds will stay out of the northwest throughout the day at 10-20mph.

Highs will rebound into the 70s and even low 80s for parts of the state later in the week, but it’ll come at the cost of fire danger.

Our next storm system looks slightly more promising than this last one, which is setting the bar pretty low.

Stay tuned!