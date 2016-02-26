Watch: ‘Curly Sue’ star blows away ‘The Voice’ coaches in blind audition

A new sneak peek from the upcoming season of “The Voice” shows “Curly Sue” star Alisan Porter blowing away all four coaches in her blind audition.
NBC just released the clip that shows Porter perform the Linda Ronstadt hit “Blue Bayou.”
Porter played Curly Sue in the 1991 hit dramedy “Curly Sue.”
“I was an actress when I was very young,” Porter, who also appeared in the Steve Martin flick “Parenthood,” she told “The Voice” coaches. “It’s not my passion. This is my passion.”
Tune in to KFOR on Monday, Feb 29 at 7 p.m. to see which coach Porter chooses.
Doing what I love. Thank you @nbcthevoice for giving people like me the opportunity to share my passion and for giving me the best audience I could ever imagine. I am so grateful for this journey. Not just for me but my fellow artist. So blessed beyond measure for this opportunity. #thevoice #seasonX