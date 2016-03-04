× High-speed chase ends in crash, 3 suspects in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three suspects are in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase through the metro.

Officers attempted to pull over a driver that was reportedly speeding near I-40 and Meridian.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

The vehicle eventually crashed near I-44 and S.W. 23rd.

Officials say the driver and two passengers attempted to flee from authorities, but officers were able to capture them and take them into custody.

Traffic stop turns high speed chase. Driver crashed on I-44 E near SW 23rd. 3 people in custody .@kfor pic.twitter.com/E4Sd8LRb01 — Ashley Kringen (@Ashleykringen) March 4, 2016

Driver crashed this truck into the fence.Tow company on scene. I-44 E still open to traffic but expect delays .@kfor pic.twitter.com/KUEKKznnQA — Ashley Kringen (@Ashleykringen) March 4, 2016

Scene is clear, traffic is moving, three people in custody @kfor — Ashley Kringen (@Ashleykringen) March 4, 2016

Authorities say 27-year-old Brandy Morse was arrested for attempting to elude, hit and run and an illegal tag display.

Police also arrested 33-year-old Jesse Petross on numerous felony warrants and 21-year-old Travis Cole on possession of drug paraphernalia.