High-speed chase ends in crash, 3 suspects in custody
OKLAHOMA CITY – Three suspects are in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase through the metro.
Officers attempted to pull over a driver that was reportedly speeding near I-40 and Meridian.
The driver refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase.
The vehicle eventually crashed near I-44 and S.W. 23rd.
Officials say the driver and two passengers attempted to flee from authorities, but officers were able to capture them and take them into custody.
Authorities say 27-year-old Brandy Morse was arrested for attempting to elude, hit and run and an illegal tag display.
Police also arrested 33-year-old Jesse Petross on numerous felony warrants and 21-year-old Travis Cole on possession of drug paraphernalia.