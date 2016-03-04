Extreme fire danger expected for several days

High-speed chase ends in crash, 3 suspects in custody

Posted 8:16 am, March 4, 2016, by , Updated at 01:24PM, March 4, 2016
OKLAHOMA CITY – Three suspects are in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase through the metro.

Officers attempted to pull over a driver that was reportedly speeding near I-40 and Meridian.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase.

The vehicle eventually crashed near I-44 and S.W. 23rd.

Officials say the driver and two passengers attempted to flee from authorities, but officers were able to capture them and take them into custody.

Authorities say 27-year-old Brandy Morse was arrested for attempting to elude, hit and run and an illegal tag display.

Police also arrested 33-year-old Jesse Petross on numerous felony warrants and 21-year-old Travis Cole on possession of drug paraphernalia.