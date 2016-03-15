5-year-old girl paralyzed after doing common gymnastics move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALOS VERDES, Calif. - A young California girl is recovering after becoming paralyzed while doing a back-bend in December.

Family members say 5-year-old Eden Hoelscher was playing at home when she started complaining that her legs, back and hip were hurting.

"All of a sudden, she just looked and her face just kind of changed, because she'd been crying pretty hard, and her face just kind of changed, and she was like, 'Mom, my feet feel like they're asleep," said Kylee Hoelscher, Eden's mother.

Hoelscher says she tried to get Eden to stand up, but her legs buckled.

Eden was rushed to the hospital and doctors learned that she was paralyzed from the waist down.

Now, her family hopes that treatment will help her walk again.