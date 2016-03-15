× Man arrested in connection to Del City homicide, police searching for 2 other suspects

DEL CITY, Okla. – Del City police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier this month.

On March 9th, a man was found dead inside a car in the parking lot of the Oakridge Village Apartments near S.E. 29th and Bryant.

The victim, 28-year-old Demario Davis, and his vehicle were shot multiple times, police say.

On March 15th, authorities announced they have arrested the man allegedly responsible for Davis’ murder.

Travon Harbert, 27, has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Del City investigators say they are looking for at least two other suspects in connection to Davis’ murder.