Drone caught attempting to sneak cell phones into Oklahoma correctional facility

CUSHING, Okla. – It’s not unusual for guards to find contraband inside a correctional facility, but officials say how some inmates are obtaining the contraband is new.

On Sunday, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says an unmanned aerial vehicle was found on the grounds of the Cimarron Correctional Facility.

A correctional officer spotted flashing lights near the fence along the perimeter and found the drone.

The drone was carrying a plastic sack with three cellphones inside it.

“New technology brings new problems,” said Department of Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh. “In the case of drones, we not only have to worry about the contraband attached, but also aerial photos being taken of facilities to help plan escapes or commit other crimes.”

It’s not the first time a drone has been used in an attempt to sneak in contraband.

In October, officials in McAlester found a drone trying to smuggle items into the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.