Radar image of Shakespeare’s grave appears his skull is missing

2016 marks the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare's death.

Among many parties and parades planned next month in the UK to celebrate their beloved Bard, the Church of the Holy Trinity in central England, where Shakespeare is buried, allowed archaeologists to scan his grave with non-intrusive radar technology.

That scan appears to confirm the centuries-old rumor that grave robbers did, in fact, steal Shakespeare's skull from his burial plot beneath the church floor.

"Grave-robbing was a big thing in the 17th and 18th century," lead archaeologist Kevin Colls told The Guardian. "People wanted the skull of famous people so they could potentially analyze it and see what made them a genius. It is no surprise to me that Shakespeare’s remains were a target."

Researchers say they also were able to put to rest several myths surrounding Shakespeare's burial.

For instance, he was not buried standing up, nor was he buried 17 feet under the church floor to protect him from grave robbers.

According to Reuters, this same team of scientists investigated a long-told tale that Shakespeare's real skull was in a sealed crypt in another England church.

However, testing showed that skull belonged to an elderly woman.

Shakespeare's body was not buried in a coffin, but rather, simply wrapped in a shroud, buried 3-feet deep, resting next to his wife, Anne Hathaway.

Archaeologists say, while their findings are not 100 percent conclusive, it appears that a "brick structure" is lying where Shakespeare's head should rest.

The priest of the Church of the Holy Trinity will not allow any further excavation on Shakespeare's unmarked grave.

His tombstone simply reads, "Good friend, for Jesus' sake forbear, to dig the dust enclosed here. Blessed be the man that spares these stones, And cursed be he that moves my bones."

The Rev. Patrick Taylor tells Reuters, "We intend to continue to respect the sanctity of his grave, in accordance with Shakespeare’s wishes, and not allow it to be disturbed. We shall have to live with the mystery of not knowing fully what lies beneath the stone."

The archaeology team will present their findings in a documentary, set to air Saturday in the UK.