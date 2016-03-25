Horrific: SUV mows down several people during dispute in Cleveland

WARNING: Some viewers may find parts of this video disturbing.

CLEVELAND - A man captured horrific video of a dispute on Cleveland's east side early Friday morning, recording the entire incident from his front window.

The video shows shows several people in the middle of the street wrestling over an aluminum baseball bat.

The confrontation takes a shocking turn when one woman gets into her SUV and backs over several other people.

"I heard a lot of commotion outside, females screaming, a dude screaming, a child screaming, and I ran to the window, and I saw that they were in a physical altercation," the witness told FOX8.

Police arrested the driver shortly after.

Cleveland police said their early investigation shows the driver was having an argument with her girlfriend and her girlfriend's mother.

A few people tried to intervene when they were all run over.

The victims were all taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sadly, a two-year-old child was in the car watching the entire incident.

Cuyahoga County Children's Services was called in to care for the child and to investigate the circumstances that led to the violence.