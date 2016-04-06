EOI bills inching closer to passing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - HB 2527 passed out of the senate appropriations committee on Wednesday morning.

It's one of four bills making its way through the legislature dealing with EOI's or end of instruction testing.

High schoolers in Oklahoma have to pass four of seven tests, ranging from subjects of algebra to English, to graduate from high school.

Educators have long contended these tests are a waste of time and resources.

"It's not a college entrance exam. It doesn't help you in the work place. Nobody looks at these, other than your high school diploma," said Yukon superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth. "Why do we waste so many hours and so many days each year and so many dollars?"

Senator Kyle Loveless is a co-author on one of the bills dealing with EOI's.

"Both sides, both parties, both rural and urban are coming to a conclusion that this is probably not the best thing," Loveless said.

Representative Casey authored HB 2527.

He said, within two weeks, legislators should have a finished product for the floor.

"We wanted them all (bills) to get through, but we'll probably only try to have no more than two on the floor," Casey said.

Casey and Loveless agree educators should have the final say on what the replacement test should look like.

"EOI's, especially, are useless. Colleges don't use them as an entrance issue. Career and workforce don't use them," said Alicia Priest, president of the Oklahoma Educator's Association.

Priest said her organization has been working toward ending EOI's for a long time.

They're ready to come up with a suitable alternative.

"So, what we do want is a test that is a fair and accurate reflection of student gain where we get the results back and can make modifications in our teaching and learning process, not a punitive one-shot wonder test that their entire future relies on," Priest said.

Legislators said a finished bill should be on the governor's desk toward he end of May.

Even if EOI's are eliminated, it would not affect current high schoolers.