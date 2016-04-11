Starbucks apologizes for rude message left on man’s high-calorie coffee receipt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Diabetes here I come."

That was the message printed on a Starbucks customer's receipt after he ordered a nearly 500-calorie drink in St. Augustine, Florida.

The man, who wishes not to be identified, says he was shocked by the message, especially because his two sisters suffer from type 1 diabetes.

"That first word just automatically brought the picture of both sisters in my head, and I was taken aback," the Starbucks customer told Action News Jacksonville. "Just the struggles they went through and all the doctor appointments they had... Seeing and knowing the struggle my sisters went through by third, fourth grade, it definitely struck a nerve, and I didn’t just want to let it go,” the man said.

He says the barista never even saw his appearance, since a co-worker picked up the group order for him at the Starbucks store, yet his was the only cup with the snide comment.

The man never expected to be mocked when he ordered one of Starbucks' most calorie-dense drinks - a 16-ounce white chocolate mocha, which contains 59 grams of sugar and 470 calories when topped with whipped cream and stirred with 2% milk.

Starbucks is apologizing and sent this response to Action News Jacksonville, "We strive to provide an inclusive and positive experience for our customers, and we're disappointed to learn of this incident. We are working directly with the customer to apologize for his experience, and with our partners (employees) to ensure this does not happen again.”

And that was the man's goal - to make sure it doesn't happen again.

In response, he wrote his own message on the cup and returned it to the barista: "Two of my sisters are diabetic, so...not funny."