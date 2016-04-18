× Doris Roberts, of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ dead at 90, TMZ reports

Doris Roberts, the actress perhaps best known for playing Marie Barone, Ray Romano’s mother on ‘Everybody Loves Raymond,’ died Sunday at the age of 90, TMZ is reporting.

Roberts, who was born in St. Louis, won five Emmy awards and appeared in multiple feature films, including ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’

Roberts, who was a renowned Broadway actress, also made appearances in episodes of other hit television shows, including ‘The King of Queens’ and ‘Desperate Housewives.’

She leaves behind her son, Michael Cannata Jr., who she had with her first husband.

Her second husband, acclaimed novelist William Goyen, died in 1983.

We loved our mom, the great #DorisRoberts. A wonderful, funny, indelible actress and friend. pic.twitter.com/539JOa8EWo — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) April 18, 2016

To my beloved Marie – RIP. pic.twitter.com/TtZCySQnLK — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) April 18, 2016