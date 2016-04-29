Oklahoma man wanted for allegedly raping young relative 8 times

DUNCAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who is accused of raping a young blood relative eight times during a four-month period is wanted by authorities.

According to the Duncan Banner, Jaime Griffin, 43, is wanted on a child sexual abuses charges.

Detectives with the Duncan Police Department say they spoke to the victim who said she had been raped by Griffin eight times since November 2015.

The most recent incident happened in February 2016, when the minor came home intoxicated after a night out with her friends, the Duncan Banner reports.

Griffin reportedly knew the victim was intoxicated.

He allegedly went into the girl’s room and sexually assaulted her.

On at least seven other occasions, Griffin would stay up until the victim’s mother fell asleep and then sexually assault the victim, a police report states.

According to the Duncan Banner, Griffin was supposed to meet with detectives to discuss the allegations; however, he never showed up to the interview.

Officials have not been able to locate him.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact the Duncan Police Department.