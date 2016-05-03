14-year-old dreams of a family who is “good for me and treats me better”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Ashley is a well-mannered teenager who doesn't need much to make her happy.

The sweet 14-year-old lives at a foster home and has been in DHS custody for three years.

This summer, Ashley said she wants to start riding a bike that was recently given to her by Starbucks.



When she grows up, she said she wants to make a career out of helping others by becoming a social worker for DHS.

"To help little kids," she said.

Ashley is quiet but, when it comes to dance, she lights up.

"I've been on stage before with my class," Ashley said.

Like most teens, Ashley enjoys getting out of the house and doing fun things.

But, it's something she doesn't get to do a lot.

"I don't want to be in DHS custody anymore. I want to be adopted," Ashley said. "It's not bad, but I just like am ready to move on."

She wants out of a foster home and into a permanent household.

"A family that's good for me and treats me better," she said.

If you're interested in adopting Ashley or learning more about the adoption process, DHS would love to hear from you.

Call them at 405-767-2955.

Visit www.okdhs.org for more information on adopting a child.