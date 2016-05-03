U.S. servicemembers save woman, children from fourth-story apartment fire

SEOUL, South Korea – A mother and her children are safe after a fire ripped through their apartment last Saturday.

With flames and thick smoke blocking the door, the only way out was through the fourth-story apartment’s window.

Fortunately, a handful of U.S. servicemembers were passing by and saw the woman at the window.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Raimondo told CNN he was walking to dinner Saturday when he saw clouds of smoke and set off in that direction.

Passersby grabbed blankets from a nearby store and handed them to the soldiers, who positioned themselves below the window to catch the children and their mother.

“She was out of the window, holding the baby out of the window and everybody started getting blankets from this shop here,” said MSgt. Michael Henry.

They corralled others to help hold the blankets, then tried to persuade the mother to drop her children to safety.

“The lady just started dropping her babies down- you could tell she was scared. She didn’t want to,” said First Sgt. Melanie Scott.

The 1-year-old, 3-year-old and 4-year-old children were thrown safety before the woman jumped.

The woman fell more heavily than the children and hit the ground beneath the blanket, but someone had the foresight to put cushions underneath it, he said.

“We carried her into a safe location into a salon,” he said. “I just kept yelling and talking to her, ‘You’re alive! You’re alive!’ ”

On Monday, the rescued family, who hail from Nigeria, met the people who saved their lives and thanked them.

“I don’t know how I would explain my thanks,” said the children’s father, Prince Enyioko. “I was so surprised, I see the people gathering here to rescue my family, especially the military.