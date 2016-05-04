RED LION, Pa. – A Pennsylvania woman says her family put up with the neighbor from hell for two years and “should have started calling the police a year ago.”

On March 21, Red Lion police were indeed called and responded to reports that the neighbor, 25-year-old Amanda Marie Warfel, was “loudly fornicating and banging around her bedroom to the degree that the [victim’s] dresser and her own bed shook,” per an affidavit of probable cause.

The York Daily Record spoke to Tanya Saylor about what she and her family—particularly her two teen daughters, whose bedroom shares a wall with Warfel’s bedroom—allegedly endured: not just loud music, but racist comments.

And the sex. Saylor claims Warfel would describe what was happening so loudly her girls could hear. She says she’d hand her daughters headphones to wear as they went to bed.

Saylor tells the York Dispatch that “we gave her a full year of trying to do it the right way,” meaning that rather than involve the authorities, she tried talking to Warfel and her grandmother, to no avail.

Things crescendoed in January, when Saylor’s eldest daughter needed to spend 10 days isolated in her room following cancer treatment. Warfel had sex “nonstop, making sure that my daughter heard,” Saylor says.

Police were called Feb. 17 and Feb. 28, reports CBS21 News, and again in March. In April, Warfel pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and harassment charges in connection with the Feb. 28 incident and was sentenced to 45 to 90 days.

The Record reports that Warfel is due to be released from York County Prison on June 20; she still faces charges related to the March 21 case.

(This case of loud sex resulted in a six-month sentence.)

This article originally appeared on Newser: Woman Says Neighbor Terrorized Family With Loud Sex

