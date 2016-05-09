Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne reportedly split

One of rock’s longest married couples are reportedly having some problems.

A representative for the family declined to give details when contacted by CNN, but The Sun and E! News reported that Ozzy Osbourne has moved out of the Beverly Hills, California, home that he shared with his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne & Sharon Osbourne split after more than 33 years of marriage: https://t.co/ThY3vrOCoq pic.twitter.com/8EAuwwwdq7 — E! News (@enews) May 9, 2016

According to E! News, “the split has nothing to do with Ozzy’s sobriety.”

It’s not the first time the couple, who have been married more than 30 years, have hit a rough patch.

They met in the early 1970s when Sharon’s father was managing Ozzy’s group, Black Sabbath. The couple married in 1982, and they have two daughters, Aimee and Kelly, and a son, Jack.

Sharon Osbourne took over managing her husband’s career, and she helped him recover from substance abuse issues. Their family was featured on the MTV reality show “The Osbournes” from 2002 to 2005.

In 2013, the rock singer relapsed and apologized to his wife and their kids via a Facebook message.

“For the last year and a half I have been drinking and taking drugs,” Ozzy Osbourne wrote. “I was in a very dark place and was an a**hole to the people I love most, my family. However, I am happy to say that I am now 44 days sober.”

The singer also denied that he and his wife were breaking up at the time.

“Just to set the record straight, Sharon and I are not divorcing,” he said. “I’m just trying to be a better person.”