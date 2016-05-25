Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent donates $25,000 performance bonus back to schools

TULSA, Okla. – When the Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent was awarded a $25,000 performance bonus, she immediately donated it back to the schools.

As part of Superintendent Deborah Gist’s contract, Gist is due an annual performance bonus payment of up to $25,000 if she earns a qualifying score on her evaluation each year, the Tulsa World reports.

This year, when the Tulsa school board authorized payment, Gist felt there was only one thing to do with the money.

She told the board that she is donating the money to the Foundation for Tulsa Public Schools.

“I feel that is the least I can do,” Gist said. “I hope we all continue to make our voices heard. Our teachers need to be paid salaries consistent with the professionals they are.”

This year, Tulsa Public Schools was forced to eliminate 270 jobs and slash its current-year budget by more than $4 million due to the state’s $1.3 billion budget shortfall, the Tulsa World reports.