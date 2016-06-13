Women smile in mug shots after allegedly assaulting fast food worker who was ‘working too slowly’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Ohio - Three women are under arrest after they assaulted an Ohio McDonald's employee because she was working too slowly in serving them, police say. In their booking photos, two of the women appear to be smiling after their arrests.

The assault happened on June 8th at the McDonald's in Bellevue, Ohio. According to police, the female employee was assaulted in the restaurant parking lot after the women thought she wasn't serving them and their children quickly enough.

The women are identified by police as Ashley England, Mary Jordan and Sammie Whaley. They were arrested the next day after security video was used to identify them.

England was charged with assault, theft and child endangerment. Jordan was charged with assault and child endangerment. The child endangerment charges are due to the fact England and Jordan had their children present with them and the children also participated in the incident. Whaley was also charged with assault.