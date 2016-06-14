Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police to pull body cameras until policy is set

OKLAHOMA CITY- An arbitrator ruled today that body cameras will not be used by the Oklahoma City Police Department until an agreement is reached with the City.

The OKC FOP believe the camera will help in dealing with false complaints and reinforce the OKCPD’s professional image, but want negotiated policy on the program before using the cameras.

“We support body cameras 100 percent, but need a policy in place to govern the use of the cameras and reviewing footage,” said John George, president of the OKC FOP. “We hope to complete negotiations as quickly as possible to get these cameras back on the street, which protects our officers and the general public.”