Grocers: Petition provides unfair advantage to liquor stores

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma grocery store groups who are challenging a petition to overhaul the state’s alcohol laws say the proposal would provide an unconstitutional advantage to liquor stores.

An Oklahoma Supreme Court referee on Tuesday heard arguments from the Oklahoma Grocers Association and the Retail Liquor Association of Oklahoma on a challenge to a proposed ballot measure that would amend the state constitution to allow grocery stores to sell strong beer and wine.

But grocery store advocates say the proposal would also make it impossible for existing grocery stores to obtain an alcohol license if they are within 500 feet of a licensed liquor store.

Liquor store advocates argue the grocers’ legal challenge doesn’t meet the standard of unconstitutionality that’s required to strike down a petition.