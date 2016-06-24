× Mentally disabled Oklahoma man accused of molesting 7-year-old at church

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who is reportedly mentally disabled is accused of molesting a 7-year-old girl at church earlier this month.

The House of Prayer Church’s pastor called police to report the incident on June 12th, EnidNews.com reports.

Radford Elliott, 59, allegedly picked the young girl up and carried her into the restroom, where he allegedly held her down, pulled up her dress and touched the inside of her thighs, an affidavit states.

The little girl went to tell her mother and grandmother what happened. The child’s grandmother then told the pastor.

The girl’s mother told police she asked her daughter if Elliott touched her privates and the girl said no.

Elliott is mentally disabled and is required to be monitored 24 hours a day by the Evergreen Community Services facility, EnidNews.com reports.

When police spoke with Elliott about the alleged incident, the man initially claimed nothing happened.

However, after denying the allegations, he said, “She told me she didn’t want to do it and that was it.”

According to EnidNews.com, Elliott also told police the girl said she wanted to have sex with him, but he told her he wasn’t going to do it and that he never touched her.

However, according to the affidavit, Elliott later admitted to police that he lied and that he did go into the bathroom with the girl.

He claims he picked the girl up, laid her on the bathroom floor and held her there.

A representative at the facility where Elliott resides told police it was known he liked small children.

According to EnidNews.com, he was supposed to be on a stringent protective intervention protocol, meaning he was not allowed out of his caretaker’s line of sight due to his aggressive sexual nature and preferences of minors.

He was arrested for one felony count of lewd molestation.

If convicted, Elliott faces 25 years in prison.

The pastor says Elliott is no longer allowed at the church.

Read more at EnidNews.com.