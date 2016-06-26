Man arrested after shooting in Enid leaves one dead, two injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update: Sunday morning, police said one of the three shooting victims, 17-year-old Daultn Dickerson, has died.

The second victim, 21-year-old Alissa Cull, has serious injuries but is in stable condition.

And, the third, 18-year-old Jonathan Winters, has the two non-life threatening injuries of a graze wound to the the head and leg, was treated and released.

Police said they initially received a call concerning a domestic situation at the residence and then received the call that the shooting occurred.

They arrived on scene and found the two male and one female victims had been shot.

At the scene, 23-year-old Christopher Reynaud was taken into custody and later arrested for one count of first degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

ENID, Okla. - Three people are recovering in the hospital after a Saturday evening shooting.

"It just didn't seem real, not in Enid," said Pete Hake, a neighbor.

Hake has live in the 1800 block of West Maine for over 20 years.

He said, in that time, nothing like this has ever happened in his neighborhood.

"I was just sitting, feeding my daughter supper, and I hear four gun shots, and I can't believe I'm hearing gunshots, so I look across the street, and I see a person running down the driveway with a handgun," he said.

That's when Hake said he immediately dialed 911.

"Officers responded at this residence here at the 1800 block of West Maine in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, there was three victims," said Lt. Eric Holtzclaw with Enid PD.

Authorities said all three victims were transported to the hospital, and one was taken by helicopter.

Police have one suspect detained.

At this time, no information is available regarding what exactly happened inside the house.

Hake said the residents who live at the home that authorities have roped off are renting and he's never met them.

"Most of the other neighbors I've known for 20 years, and we all just kind of came out and watched," he said.

This is a developing story. We will update you once more information becomes available.