GRANT COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma game warden is being praised for his sharp eyesight and quick thinking.

Earlier this month, Game Warden Marshall Reigh was returning from training when he spotted an animal in need off of the beaten path.

A fawn’s back legs were trapped in a woven wire fence in Woodward County.

Reigh and Capt. Tracy Daniel worked to free the fawn.

The fawn quickly ran off into the tall grass to find its mother.