OKLAHOMA CITY – A former guard with the Oklahoma City Thunder will be heading to the East Coast.

The Vertical reports that free-agent Randy Foye, 32, agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

This past season, Foye averaged 5.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game with the Thunder.

Free agent guard Randy Foye has agreed on a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) July 14, 2016

Congratulations to @randyfoye on his deal with the @BrooklynNets !! Extremely proud of the career Randy has had ! pic.twitter.com/NxtY8Qts6A — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) July 14, 2016

Foye is a 10-year veteran in the NBA and has played for six teams over his career.