Touching moment: Cleveland officer joins group praying for his safety, peace

CLEVELAND, Ohio - As thousands head to Cleveland for the Republican National Convention, security is tight.

Protesters took to the streets of Cleveland for a "Stop Trump" rally and march. As a result, police officers are out in force to make sure everything remains peaceful.

Before the convention started, cameras were rolling as an officer spoke to a man holding up a sign that read, 'Love your neighbor.'

The man and his friends then began praying for the police officer's safety and to bring peace to the country amid all the violence.

"I just felt a sudden urge to say a prayer, a word of prayer, with this gentleman who is a police officer," the man said.