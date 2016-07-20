Extreme fire danger expected for several days

At least 2 people transported to hospital after crash involving 2 semi-trucks, military vehicle

Posted 12:44 pm, July 20, 2016, by , Updated at 03:17PM, July 20, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HARRAH, Okla. – At least two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a surplus military vehicle.

Initial reports indicate the accident happened around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Wreck on I-40 near Harrah Rd.

Wreck on I-40 near Harrah Rd.

Truck appears to have ran off the road and into some trees.

Truck ran off the road and into some trees.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

However, we do know that two people who were inside the military vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

The accident caused eastbound traffic to back up for a few hours.

However, officials say traffic should be back to normal.

traffic

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 