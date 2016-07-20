At least 2 people transported to hospital after crash involving 2 semi-trucks, military vehicle

HARRAH, Okla. – At least two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a surplus military vehicle.

Initial reports indicate the accident happened around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

However, we do know that two people who were inside the military vehicle were transported to a local hospital.

The accident caused eastbound traffic to back up for a few hours.

However, officials say traffic should be back to normal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.