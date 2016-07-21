Beer truck tips over on ramp, rains cans onto highway below

DENVER– A semi-truck carrying beer crashed on the eastbound ramp of I-70, around 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

SB I-25 closed at I-70 while crews work to remove crashed beer truck. Watch live: https://t.co/fGtXxPQGwV pic.twitter.com/G9mC4ujk63 — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) July 21, 2016

The highway remained closed until just before 2 a.m. while crews worked to remove the truck.

During the accident, the truck fell on its side and the roof was ripped open, allowing cans of Miller Genuine Draft beer to fall down on the highway below.

A front-end loader was brought in the remove the piles of cans and debris.

The Denver Police Department say there were no injuries.

An assessment was taken of damages to the bridge and the cause of the crash is being investigated.