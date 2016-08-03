Annual fun run raises money for arts in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – This month, you have the opportunity to participate in a fun run that raises money for arts in Oklahoma.

The Midnight Streak committee chair Adam Brooks stopped by Rise and Shine to talk with us about the 12th annual race.

The 12th Annual Midnight Streak is more than a race – it's a community event.

Kids and families can play, create and dance as metro artists create new works on the site of Oklahoma Contemporary’s future campus.

Locals can sample food truck goodies.

An after party with music and drinks begins after sundown.

All proceeds support art in the community.

The race helps to fund Oklahoma Contemporary’s educational programming, including hands-on activities tied to each exhibition, free art workshops geared toward families, scholarships for deserving students and field trips for area schools.

Registration is only $35. The first 500 runners registered will receive a tech T-shirt designed by a local artist.

