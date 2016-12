Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City-The One Healthy Bod Fitness Expo is Saturday, August 6th at the Cox Convention Center.

Doors open at the expo at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, starting with the Sizzlin' 6K, CrossFit competition, Bodybuilding show, classic car show and more.

Tickets cost $15 for an all day pass.

For more information visit onehealthybod.com