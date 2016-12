Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Oklahoma City, Okla.- On Saturday, August 20th, there's a 5K race called Midnight Streak, benefiting art education programs at Oklahoma Contemporary.

The community event starts at 6 p.m. with art projects and entertainment followed by the race at 8:00 p.m., plus an after party starting at 9:00 p.m.

Midnight Streak kicks off at Oklahoma Contemporary's showroom at 11th & Broadway.

For more information and to register visit oklahomacontemporary.org